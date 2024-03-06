Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Cut by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,106,977.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,690 shares of company stock worth $7,706,546. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.