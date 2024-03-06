Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, reports. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Kamada Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $345.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

