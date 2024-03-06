KE (NYSE:BEKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.62

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1343353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get KE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.