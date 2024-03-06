Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 31.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keller Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 950 ($12.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 860.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.27. The firm has a market cap of £691.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

