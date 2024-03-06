Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,196 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Delek US worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 1.0 %

Delek US stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.