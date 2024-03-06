Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,928,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after buying an additional 502,472 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

APLE stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

