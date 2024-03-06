Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 13,250 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $315,323,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

SUI stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

