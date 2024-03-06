Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 4,074 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,539 shares of company stock valued at $69,185,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

