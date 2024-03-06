Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 76,697 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,697 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of AZZ worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter worth about $5,216,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Trading Down 2.1 %

AZZ opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

