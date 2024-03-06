Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Constellium by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 17.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Constellium



Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

