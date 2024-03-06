Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

