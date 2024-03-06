Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $235.35 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

