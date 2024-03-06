Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 497,749 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 91,942 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 96,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 108,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FG. Piper Sandler started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FG opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Stories

