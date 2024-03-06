Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.