Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,790 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $497,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 130,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

