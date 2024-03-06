Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 682,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Liberty Energy worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,485 shares of company stock valued at $597,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

