Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 152.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.