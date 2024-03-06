Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 68,327 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

