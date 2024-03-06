Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Evolent Health worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

