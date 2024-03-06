Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,678 shares of company stock worth $10,044,513. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

PIPR opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $193.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

