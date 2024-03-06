Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 383,596 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,596 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of DMC Global worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $4,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 167.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BOOM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.61. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

