Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

