Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

