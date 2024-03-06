KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLXE opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.