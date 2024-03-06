Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $45.04 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $45.04 million and $4.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,560,367 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

