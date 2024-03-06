Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

