KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $264,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
