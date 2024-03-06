KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,271,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

