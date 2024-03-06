KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99. General Electric has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.