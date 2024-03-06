KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

