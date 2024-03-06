KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,436 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

