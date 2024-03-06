Krensavage Asset Management LLC Acquires 94,066 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the quarter. Embecta makes up approximately 6.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Embecta worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $39,333,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $781.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

