Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $25.38 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,391 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for 9.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Alkermes worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.