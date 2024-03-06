Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 234,552 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,552 shares during the period. Exelixis comprises about 15.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Exelixis worth $41,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $10,238,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246,605 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 13.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 501,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

