Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 227717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kyndryl by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

