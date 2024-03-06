L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

