Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $87,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $16.28 on Wednesday, reaching $979.38. 350,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $845.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $993.86.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

