Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

