Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1,290.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,103 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,105. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

