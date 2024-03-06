Lee R. Gibson Sells 14,897 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 166,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $875.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 305.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $135,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.