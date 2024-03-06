Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 764 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 96.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 734,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,223,000 after acquiring an additional 360,210 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,863,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

