Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Sunoco by 56.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

