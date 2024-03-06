Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,504,000 after buying an additional 426,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 762,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 169,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.