Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

