Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,342.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,015.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

