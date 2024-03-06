Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,026,184.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,077 shares of company stock valued at $106,854,095 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.74 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

