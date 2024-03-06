Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

