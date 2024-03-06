Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.86% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $281,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

