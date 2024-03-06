Legal & General Group Plc Has $332.46 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Emerson Electric worth $332,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.