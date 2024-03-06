Legal & General Group Plc Sells 187,823 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,309 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 187,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.73% of Akamai Technologies worth $278,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

